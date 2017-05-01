Why Bayelsa LGs still owe salaries —Commissioner

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Pastor Agatha Goma, weekend, explained that the local government indebtedness to workers despite receiving the bailout and Paris Club funds from the Federal Government, was because they were used to offset some backlog of workers and teachers’ salaries at the council level.

According to the commissioner, the councils’ huge wage bills coupled with the steady drop in allocation from the Federation Account had caused the councils not to meet up with their financial obligations to council workers and teachers.

Flanked by the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Ogbia and Brass Local Government Areas, Mr. Ogbianko Egain and Mr. Bello Bina, Pastor Goma said: “We are aware that there have been several releases by the Federal Government to buffer the dwindling resources in the country and hence even at the local governments, such resources have been given.

“We can recall that since we came into office in 2016, one of such resources to buffer the bills of councils was the bailout funds.”

