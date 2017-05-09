Why Boko Haram released 82 Chibok girls to FG – Borno Governor, Shettima

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has hinged the release of the 82 Chibok girls on the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking during a state-wide broadcast, in Maiduguri, the state capital, Shettima said the negotiations that led to the release of the girls would not have been possible, but for Buhari’s personality. According to Shettima, […]

