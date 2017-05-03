Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inside the flight that triggered Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce – New Zealand Herald

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Newsweek

Inside the flight that triggered Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce
New Zealand Herald
Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Brad Pitt had a rough time in that plane. Photo / Getty Images. Angelina Jolie hinted that something terrible happened during that flight with Brad Pitt and her kids from Nice, France, to Los Angeles in September
'I could drink a Russian under the table': Brad Pitt opens up on split with JolieIrish Independent
Brad Pitt Perfects Hollywood's Hot New Trend: Being a Sad DadDaily Beast
Brad Pitt is quite forthcoming in his first post-split interviewThe Boston Globe
NEWS.com.au –Rappler –Refinery29 –Daily Mail
all 309 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.