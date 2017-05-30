Why Buhari contested for President repeatedly – Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Presidency Tuesday night said that President Muhammadu Buhari contested for president up to four times to bequeath a better future for Nigerian youth.

His Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday when he received a Golden Leadership Award from the National Youths Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He asked the youth to join other Nigerians in supporting the President in his effort to evolve a new Nigeria for the upcoming generation.

‘‘One of the reasons President Buhari repeatedly contested for the position of the President of Nigeria was to see the country properly take care of young people.

‘‘He strongly believes there should be a better country for the future generation.

‘‘Tell your colleagues to team up with a government that envisages a better future for this country because Nigerians deserve a better future and that is what the President is aspiring to bequeath,’’ Adesina said.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the Youth Group, Comrade Alabi Abiodun, while presenting the award, commended Adesina for his exemplary role and service to the nation.

He described the President’s spokesman as a lover of truth, mentor and icon for Nigerian youths.

