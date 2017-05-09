Pages Navigation Menu

Why Buhari labelled Osinbajo ‘Coordinator of National Affairs’ – Reno Omokri

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, says President Muhammadu Buhari labelled Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ‘Coordinator of National Affairs’ because the latter “outshined” Buhari last time he travelled to London on medical vacation. DAILY POST reports that content of Buhari’s letter read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, […]

