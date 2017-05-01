Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Buhari must invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock – Ben Murray-Bruce

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Why Buhari must invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock – Ben Murray-Bruce
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invite Anthony Joshua to the President Villa in Abuja and make him a brand ambassador for Nigeria.

This is coming after Anthony Joshua was rejected nine years ago by Nigerian boxing officials and the 27-year-old boxer  knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of an epic heavyweight world title fight at Wembley on Saturday night.

Despite the rejection, Joshua has always spoken highly about Nigeria and her sumptuous delicacies.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Murray-Bruce took to his Twitter account on Monday and wrote:

 “The best thing to do for our image is to invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock for a hero’s welcome and make him a brand ambassador for Nigeria!”

Nigerian-born Joshua appeared to be on the brink of his first defeat since he turned professional, after he was floored in the sixth round during his fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

He however produced a dramatic late onslaught to halt Klitschko with one round left.

With this victory, Joshua has successfully defended his IBF title, while also claiming the WBA ‘super’ belt.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.