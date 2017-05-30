Pages Navigation Menu

Why Buhari repeatedly contested for president – Femi Adesina

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, on Tuesday explained why Muhammadu Buhari repeatedly contested for the office of the president. Buhari contested for the presidential stool in 2003, 2007 and 2011 before he eventually won in 2015. Adesina said Buhari’s desire was to bequeath a better future to the Nigerian youth […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

