Why Buhari should resign peacefully – Ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson

The announcement of yet another medical follow up on President Buhari’s health on Sunday has generated reaction from Ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson. Dabota Lawson has suggested that the president should humbly resign, instead of taking another indefinite leave out of the country. On Sunday night, Buhari jetted out to London for a medical Follow up. […]

Why Buhari should resign peacefully – Ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

