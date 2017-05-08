Pages Navigation Menu

Why Buhari should resign peacefully – Ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson

Posted on May 8, 2017

The announcement of yet another medical follow up on President Buhari’s health on Sunday has generated reaction from Ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson. Dabota Lawson has suggested that the president should humbly resign, instead of taking another indefinite leave out of the country. On Sunday night, Buhari jetted out to London for a medical Follow up. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

