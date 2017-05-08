Why Buhari swapped Chibok girls with Boko Haram prisoners
The Muhammadu Buhari government picked the option of swapping the 82 Chibok school girls with Boko Haram prisoners over paying a ransom to the terrorist group. According to The Nation, the government did not want a repeat of ransom payment, as the case was during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Apart from that, […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
