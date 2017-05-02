Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Buhari’s office should be declared vacant, Osinbajo sworn in as Acting President – Adegboruwa

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Lagos activist lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has called on the Senate to declare the office of the President vacant because some cabals have taken over the affairs of the nation. Adegboruwa gave the call while reacting to the continued decline of President Muhammadu Buhari’s public appearance. In a statement he sent to DAILY POST, the […]

Why Buhari’s office should be declared vacant, Osinbajo sworn in as Acting President – Adegboruwa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.