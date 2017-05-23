Why CJN rebuked Nigerian politicians – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Why CJN rebuked Nigerian politicians
Daily Trust
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Friday, May 12, came hard on Nigerian politicians when he asserted that they have always tried to bribe judicial officials, including Supreme Court justices, to influence cases in their favour.
Attention shifts to Walter Onnoghen's 13-man committee on judicial reform
Abia guber: Settle with Ikpeazu, Supreme Court admonishes Nwosu
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!