Why Delta speaker was impeached

The speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, was on Thursday morning impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation and highhandedness. Igbuya was replaced by the member representing Okpe Constituency, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori. The PUNCH learnt that the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Friday Osanebi, presided at the assembly sitting where the former speaker, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

