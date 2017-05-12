Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why domestic flight operations dropped in Q1 – Operator – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Why domestic flight operations dropped in Q1 – Operator
Vanguard
Abuja – Mr Abdulahi Saroke, Station Manager, Azman Air, has attributed the drop in domestic flight operations in the first quarter to the six weeks closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Saroke, in an interview on Friday in Abuja
TWA Flight Center at JFK AirportAtlas Obscura

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.