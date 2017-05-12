Why domestic violence on women will not stop – DSVRT

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, has stated that over 85% of domestic violence in the state lack evidence. DSVRT is coordinated by Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, to provide assistance to abuse victims. A survey carried out by the team showed that evidence for 88% of cases recorded within Lagos were either […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

