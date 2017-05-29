‘Why DSS Raided Ekweremadu’s Residence’

BY David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that the Abuja guest house of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was raided by men of the Directorate of State Services(DSS) because he openly identified with its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, warned the DSS and the federal government to steer clear of its illustrious son, Ekweremadu.

It described the action of the DSS as primitive and uncalled for, stating that doing so amounted to daring the lion in its den, as the group would not hesitate to fight back if any of its supporters or Biafra brothers were harassed.

The statement read in part: “This shameless move made by DSS to ransack the home of a notable leader like Ekweremadu without permit is to challenge Biafrans especially Ndigbo living home and abroad. The harassment meted on his family members is abnormal and it must stop.

“We want to ask what was the crime of Ekweremadu? We know that all these efforts is to stop or silence him and others from speaking the truth but we promise them it can never work because there are people whom God Almighty ordained to speak against the evils going on in this contraption called Nigeria.”

IPOB noted that the witch-hunt against Ekweremadu started after he took the lead to mobilise all the South-east politicians and businessmen in the country on how to perfect the stringent bail conditions attached to our leader, Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“Since then, Ekweremadu became the target of Northern oligarchy and their Nigeria dominated security apparatus. The main aim of this tyrannical government of the All Proressives Congress (APC) party led by President Muhammadu Buhari is to strangulate Biafrans mostly Ndigbo in Nigeria both politicians and businessmen.

