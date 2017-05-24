Why Fayose’s re-election bid will not work – Falana

A rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has described as abnormal Ayodele Fayose’s declaration that he may be seeking re-election as Governor of Ekiti State in 2018. ‎The Ekiti State governor made the declaration on Monday, saying that he would contest the 2018 governorship election ‎so that he could serve his first term which was truncated […]

Why Fayose’s re-election bid will not work – Falana

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

