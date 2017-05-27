Why I always give away my winners’ medals – Wenger

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that he does not keep any winners’ medals he has received in his career. Wenger says he has given them all away to deserving members of his Gunners backroom staff. “If you come to my home, you will be surprised. I have no medals – from anything,” he said. […]

