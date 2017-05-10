Why I am scoring for Leicester City – Wilfred Ndidi – Daily Post Nigeria
Why I am scoring for Leicester City – Wilfred Ndidi
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has credited Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare, with his improvement in the attacking part of his game. Ndidi scored his third goal for the Foxes in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Watford. In an interview …
