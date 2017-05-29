Why I am yet to visit my hometown – Badeh

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd), said on Monday he is yet to visit his hometown in Vimtim, Mubi North local government area of Adamawa State, because he has no house to stay.

The ex-CDS stated this in Yola at a Public Forum organized by Adamawa State Government to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Badeh, who lauded the transformation of Yola town by Governor Jubrila Bindow’s administration, said he was unable to visit Mubi to see the much talked about transformation in the city because his house has been destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

“I was not even able to go to Mubi because I have nowhere to stay, everything I have had been destroyed,” Badeh said.

While commending governor Bindow for his achievements in transforming the state within the past two years, the ex-CDs criticized Adamawa leaders for not doing much for the state.

He observed that Adamawa leaders were most of the time engaged in power tussle instead of working for the state.

