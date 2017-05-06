Pages Navigation Menu

Why I banned herdsmen from public grazing in Benue – Samuel Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, Friday, explained reasons behind his recent decision to stop open grazing in the state. He said it was to promote the state’s economy and protect lives and property. Recall that the Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill for the prohibition of open grazing and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

