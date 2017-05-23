Why I did not fund Moji Olaiya’s remains movement to Nigeria – Gov Fayose reveals

Moji Olaiya was reported dead on Thursday, May 18, in a Canadian hospital

Following the death of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya, a lot of drama has ensued between family members as her daughter, Adunnola irrespective of her mother’s religion requested that she must lay eyes on her mother’s corpse before being buried.

Few days back, it was rumoured that governor of Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose promised to help the family bring late Moji’s corpse back to Nigeria. After the news was denied by Fayose, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed-Tinubu on Monday, May 22, met with Moji’s daughter and pledged to help bring her mother’s corpse back to Nigeria for a befitting burial.

In a statement made available by Governor Fayose’s Special Assistant on public communications, Lere Olayinka who disclose that the initial news about the governor helping the Olaiyas is totally false.

Why I did not fund Moji Olaiya’s remains to Nigeria – Gov Fayose reveals

He said: “On Thursday, last week, I was contacted by phone by a journalist friend, Yomi Fabiyi on the need for the Ekiti State Government to assist in raising a sum of $15,000 (N6 million) needed to bring Moji Olaiya’s corpse to Nigeria. My immediate response was that an official request, via a letter, should be made and that the letter will be presented to the governor. I gave him my email address to which I said the letter should be sent. On Friday, I informed the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Dipo Anisulowo of my telephone conversation with Yomi Fabiyi, and my response that official letter should be written to the governor. Up till today, the letter has not been sent and as such, no official request has been made to the State Government.

When my attention was drawn to online publications that Governor Fayose had elected to fund the flying of the deceased corpse to Nigeria, I called the journalist who did the report and told him pointedly that no such decision was taken by the governor. It was on the strength of this that Mr Yomi Fabiyi issued a press statement on behalf of the Burial Committee, stating that no request had been made to the government of Ekiti State and the official letter requested was yet to be sent. It, therefore, beats our imagination that certain character like Olukayode Salako could take to the online media to make derogatory comments on the governor, purportedly on behalf of the family. While we condole with the Olaiya family of Ijesha Isu Ekiti, Moji Olaiya’s friends, fans and colleagues in the movie industry, we wish to advise that the family should saddle only responsible people with the task of according their daughter a befitting burial.”

In making this ceremony a success, her friends/colleagues in the movie industry immediately formed a burial committee with Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun as the chairperson of the group.