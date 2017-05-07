Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I don’t want Arsenal to sack Wenger – Mourinho – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Why I don't want Arsenal to sack Wenger – Mourinho
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has said he does not want to see his Arsenal counterpart, Arsene Wenger, sacked from his role. Mourinho was speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to the Emirates. The two managers have a history of …
Arsenal vs Manchester United: Arsene Wenger 'avoids' Jose Mourinho's tactic of criticising his own playersThe Independent
Mourinho begs Wenger to leave Arsenal on his own termsNAIJ.COM
Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs ArsenalGoal.com
Bleacher Report –Irish Times –SkySports –Mirror.co.uk
all 1,303 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.