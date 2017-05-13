Why I don’t want my children to be politicians – Makarfi

Ahmed Makarfi, Caretaker Chairman, of the ​Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has disclosed that he would not like to see his children get active in politics. “They should take interest in it, but not to participate,” the former governor of Kaduna State said. According to him, many people think all politicians made money from politics and […]

Why I don’t want my children to be politicians – Makarfi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

