Why I failed to become US president – Hillary Clinton opens up on defeat to Trump [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Why I failed to become US president – Hillary Clinton opens up on defeat to Trump [VIDEO]
The Democratic Party candidate at the US election, Hillary Clinton, has claimed that she would have emerged president, if the election was held on October 27. Clinton stated this on Tuesday while speaking with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a Women for …
