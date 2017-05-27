Why I have to kill Messi and Ronaldo – Balotelli – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why I have to kill Messi and Ronaldo – Balotelli
Daily Post Nigeria
Mario Balotelli has joked that he would need to kill Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, if he must realize his ambition of winning the Ballon d'Or prize. The award has now been shared by Messi and Ronaldo in each of the last nine years. Balotelli …
Balotelli: I'd kill Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d'Or
Balotelli: I'll have to kill Messi & Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or
Photo Is Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend pregnant?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!