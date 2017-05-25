Why I joined Boko Haram – Teacher

Repentant Boko Haram Arabic teacher, Ibrahim Suleiman has explained why he joined the Islamic sect. Suleiman, who tagged the group’s practices in Sambisa, Borno State, as barbaric and un-Islamic, said he became a member to enable him rescue his three children who were forcefully taken by the group. The ex-sect member made this confession on […]

