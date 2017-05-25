Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I joined Boko Haram – Teacher

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Repentant Boko Haram Arabic teacher, Ibrahim Suleiman has explained why he joined the Islamic sect. Suleiman, who tagged the group’s practices in Sambisa, Borno State, as barbaric and un-Islamic, said he became a member to enable him rescue his three children who were forcefully taken by the group. The ex-sect member made this confession on […]

Why I joined Boko Haram – Teacher

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.