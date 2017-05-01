Why I Joined Politics – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweramadu on Sunday declared that he joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation of his people.

This is as he lauded the development strides of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who he said was undertaking projects across the State.

Senator Ekweremadu stated this while addressing leaders of Udi North forum who paid him a solidarity visit.

The Deputy Senate President recalled that the first water project that he attracted as a Senator was sited at Nze in Udi North as a way of remedying some of the difficulties faced by people in the area, adding that he had addressed most of the challenges in the area without being prompted by the people.

He said “I joined Politics to address the issue of marginalization by influencing government policies which will help in providing the needs of the people.

“I can see and feel marginalisation in Udi North and my vision is to change the fortunes of the people of the area for good, that’s why most of our projects in the areas of water, roads, and electricity are sited in places where the people can not help themselves”.

Ekweremadu said that the PDP in Enugu State was focussed on how to improve the welfare of the people not about those who were looking for a new party to join.

He stressed that history had tended to repeat itself in Enugu State where former Governors were quick to join another party, but ended up not recovering from it.

He assured all the seemingly marginalised people in the State of the determination of the Governor and himself in finding a lasting solution to their needs, stressing that we are lucky to have a governor who is kind hearted and is thinking in the same direction.

Chief Ekweremadu lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for addressing marginalisation in the State in terms of infrastructure and appointments.

He said that the Governor had embarked on developmental projects that are simultaneously going on in all parts of the State which is evident for all to see.

He also announced that he has since ordered water drilling machines from Turkey which will be used to drill water in communities with underground water in Enugu West to complement government efforts in the provision of water.

Earlier, the leader of the forum, Prof Edwin Onyeneje told chief Ekweremadu that they were in his house to acknowledge his effective representation and generosity, by availing Udi North with numerous developmental projects.

Prof Onyenege assured the Senator of the support of the forum for him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the deputy Governor, Rt Hon Cicelia Ezeilo and member representing Udi and Ezeagu in the federal constituency, Hon Denis Amadi.

He added that, though a one time Governor of the State was said to have come to Udi North to express intentions of joining another party, Udi North would remain steadfast in PDP.

