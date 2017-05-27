Why i lashed out on Yomi Fash lanso over Moji Olaiya’s death – Yomi Fabiyi

Weeks after the death of Moji Olaiya, it has been met with different drama of how to bring the corpse back to Nigeria, to actors and actresses lashing out at each other. Latest of this was the reported case between prominent actors, Yomi Fash-Lanso and Yomi Fabiyi, who doubles as the spokesperson for the burial …

The post Why i lashed out on Yomi Fash lanso over Moji Olaiya’s death – Yomi Fabiyi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

