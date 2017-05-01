“Why I remain single at 41…” – Rita Dominic Reveals

In an interview with new magazine, Schick, owned Simi Esiri, multiple award-winning actress Rita Dominic, 41, revealed when asked why she was still single that she could have been married a long time ago, but things didn’t work out with the person. “I believe that God is in charge of my life and will present the …

The post “Why I remain single at 41…” – Rita Dominic Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

