Why I was sent on suicide mission by Boko Haram – 14-year- old- girl

A 14-year-old female suspected suicide bomber says Boko Haram leaders chose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa Forest. The suspect is among three suspects arrested by the military when they allegedly came for a suicide mission at a military facility in Jakana in Maiduguri. The suspect told News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday that she was sent on the mission to detonate the device because she refused marriage proposals from three Boko Haram terrorists.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

