Why I Will Not Lead Biafra Republic When It Comes – Nnamdi Kanu Reveals – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Why I Will Not Lead Biafra Republic When It Comes – Nnamdi Kanu Reveals
Nigeria Today
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed his reasons why he don't want to head Biafra Republic when it comes. Kanu said he want to be lead so that he can proffer solutions. Speaking at the weekend at his Afaraukwu …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!