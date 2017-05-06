Pages Navigation Menu

Why I Will Still Call Davido A Motherf*cker – Kaffy Says

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Dancer and top notch choreographer, Kaffy stated, that she did not apologize to singer Davido for calling him a motherf*cker for reportedly disrespecting dancers. In a 2016 Instagram rant, Kaffy had decried the shoddy manner dancers are treated after Davido allegedly shunned some dancers at a concert. In a new interview with Punch, the dancer …

