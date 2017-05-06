Why I’m at war with Gov Abubakar–Dogara

Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, in this interview spoke extensively on the lingering disagreement with the governor of his state, Bauchi, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar. He denied that the fight had to do with the Governor’s refusal to give vehicles to National Assembly members from the state, or his alleged governorship ambition. He also spoke on other issues in this interview with Iheanacho Nwosu,

Recently the governor of your state said your frosty relationship with him was because of your 2019 ambition. How true is the assertion?

If I have to address this issue, I will do so with a lot of pain, for so many reasons. It is something that I always wanted to suppress, always, I have treated it with extreme maturity in the sense that a lot has been said, a lot has been misrepresented to the general public, but we always show maturity, in that it is not every issue you respond to and that we will work, regardless of what is being bandied about as the truth to be able to find solutions to this. Now, in addressing the issue directly as to what the problem is, as a matter of fact, I truly don’t know where the problem is. We started very well, but I must say that from the beginning I noticed certain things that really didn’t make me comfortable, because we were projecting change agenda right from the very day we started having campaign funds. When the President was going to visit Bauchi, we held meetings about the resources that were available to organise the rally and specifically, if I could recall very well, that meeting took place in Senator Suleiman Nazif’s house. We started it somewhere, but we concluded it there, and what transpired at that meeting – granted my deep knowledge of the situation at hand – gave me a lot to worry, because as at that time, we already had the primaries and knew who the candidates were and to be candid, from that time I started praying that our worst expectation as a people would not be realised.

So, we moved on, we campaigned for change and God crowned our efforts and we were able to form government from the centre to the states and to virtually all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi, we were elected unanimously by the people who believed in the message we delivered.

So, what could, therefore, be the reason for this kind of crisis? Initially I was told that I was in a fight with the governor or the governor was fighting me, but I didn’t just believe it, as I thought it was just a joke, until the matter came to a head when my three local government chairmen in the constituency, together with some elders of the party, decided to pay me a courtesy call in the National Assembly in the glare of the media in one of the halls where I enjoined them to support the people, support the government and the governor so that we can realise the promises we made to them and everybody was there. Clearly that message was on record and was published and aired on all major media outfits but as soon as they went back to Bauchi, they were suspended and queried about why they visited me. On this, I had cause to confront the governor when we met at the State House and I sought to know from him why he did that, he then told me that it was because he had taken an oath to enforce our laws and that these chairmen came to Abuja without his approval and the law says he must approve, he had to implement the law, otherwise he would account for it on the day of judgment, since he has sworn that he will execute the law faithfully. I said okay, if he felt strongly about it, no problem. But apparently these local government caretaker chairmen had taken permission from the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Local Government, but because it wasn’t the governor, he said he must be the one to grant such permission and not any other person. So he suspended them and I said well, that must be it.

Few weeks thereafter, I decided that I was going to intervene in improving the wellbeing of the people in my constituency so I dispatched a medical team to go the constituency and attended to the health needs and challenges of the people there. When they got there, they were specifically told that they couldn’t use any of the state facilities for that intervention. I just couldn’t understand why, but that was when I started really getting signals that all may not be well. I was taken aback. On account of that we had to relocate that particular intervention to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi, since that is a federal facility. So, no one could stop us. The events escalated to the point where we were told glaringly that I led a team to report the governor to the president, that was one of the allegations and that the members of the National Assembly had requested the governor to buy vehicles and houses for us in Abuja and because he said even if he is swimming in money he would not embark on that kind of bazaar. He actually said that even in the media, but unfortunately right now he has bought the vehicles and given cash to some members that he believed are loyal to him. So, maybe he has started swimming in money now that he has done that. That can be confirmed. Some of the members he gave the vehicles have come to me as their leader and told me that this is what the governor has done for them, so they are not lying. He said that was why we were fighting him. These are specific allegations that I think we owe a duty to rebuff so that people can really know the truth.

Did we report him to the President? The answer is no. Not at all. And this is a story that needs a lot of pages to be published, but I don’t know if there has ever been a governor in Bauchi that was stoned in his first year in office, yet that was becoming the order of the day in Bauchi as anywhere the governor went to, he was being pelted with stones. These reports were everywhere and it came to the ears of the President and obviously, if the president wants to know what is going on in Bauchi I am the one who is close to him here, so he literally summoned me and sought to know what the problem was. Why would the people who brought in a government with so much zest and expectation start stoning the governor? The President wanted to know what was really going on in Bauchi and I told him (President) that Sir, they said I am fighting with the governor and any time I have an opportunity to discuss anything with you, you know that I don’t discuss personalities or mundane issues. I always bring issues of national interest, but because they say I am fighting with this man so I am not in a suitable position to tell you, but I beg you, if you give me another appointment, I am going to bring elders from the state that you can speak to and they will be in a better position to tell you what is wrong in Bauchi. So the President instructed his protocol and said that Bauchi is home to him and he values the contribution of people of Bauchi to his election and wants them to pick a day that he will have minimum of two hours that he will devote to this problem. So that shows you how important the President considers this issue. But it wasn’t because we begged him for vehicles and he didn’t give us. It wasn’t because he refused to support me to be Speaker that was the issue, it wasn’t because anybody had reported him. It was because the people were getting so angry that they decided to take their own destiny into their hands and everybody knows, you can find out from them in Bauchi, that, that was the direction we were heading to, a very dangerous direction and the President needed to intervene. So, after this appointment was given to us, the President suggested about two persons that were going to join the team. We formed that team, went to the President and briefed him. He listened to us, all the elders, each person in that delegation took time to talk to the President. After, the President now said go and enlarge this forum, when you have expanded the forum, articulate all the issues that you perceive that if they are addressed, all will be well in Bauchi; itemise them, call the governor, give him and then I give you two weeks to bring back the report to me and bring a copy to me as well. That was the directive of Mr. President. So, we went and enlarged the delegation, they are all alive today and can testify to this and then we set up a committee of the APC elders in Bauchi to draft the document and come up with all issues as directed by the president which we could then use to meet with the governor. When the work was completed, we studied that document and found out that we had a perfect document; if the governor could solve between 60 and 70 per cent of the issues, then we would have forever solved this problem of people taking laws into their own hands and trying to express their grievances by pelting the governor wherever he goes.

We then summoned a meeting with the governor and he gladly attended. We had a discussion and presented this document to him and he said he had already solved more than 80 per cent of the issues we itemised, it was just because we had not been meeting, else, he would have informed us. But that in the newly found spirit of brotherhood, he could guarantee that he had solved most of the problems. So, we now said fantastic, take this document sit down with your team, review it, all the ones that you have implemented make them as implemented, if there is one or two or three issues that are not there, we would come back, meet and agree on them then we would now take to the president, that these were the issues that were still outstanding and needed to be resolved. No sooner than he left the place, he said that he was no longer interested in the intervention, so we were left with no choice but to report back to the president on what happened. He had the document for two weeks with all the issues that we raised and that document is still available out there, we even gave it to the party. It was after two weeks of handing over that document to him that we saw the President and told him this is how far we had gone and this is the document we gave to the governor. So, whether he will resolve it or not ,we don’t know, but this was what happened and where we were, because we owed it a duty to report back to the President. We thought it was good that the party should also know, because the leadership of the party was beginning to express worry too about the turn of events in Bauchi, so we decided to take the same document that we took to the President and gave it to the party. So, where is the issue of reporting someone in this case? The issue of reporting does not even arise.

On the issue of begging for vehicles or even houses in Abuja, this is the third time I have won election. Truly speaking, I don’t know if it is in the culture of the state to buy houses for members from that state or senators as I have not receive any, anyway, so I can’t remember when we sat with the governor to discuss this. There was never such a meeting and we have challenged him if that meeting took place, where did it take place and when? But he was on BBC and all major media outfits that it was because we begged for vehicles and houses and that he said even if he was swimming in money, he woldn’t do it, that we are fighting him. There was never a discussion like that. I cannot recall any. If they ever discussed such a thing, perhaps it could be with some of these members, that he had bought vehicles for right now. I don’t know if they were the ones who asked him, I can’t even recall.

Now at another fora, he even jettisoned those as excuses and said I was fighting him because he didn’t support me to emerge as Speaker. I found that to be laughable, because that shouldn’t be the case, as there were many people out there who didn’t support. As a matter of fact, we have Dr. Sani Abdu who is a member of the House from a constituency that is a neighbour of mine, if there is anyone we should be closer than any other member from Bauchi, because we share proximity and he was the one that nominated my opponent in the election but we now have excellent working relations with him. Even the man who contested against me Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila himself, we are not sworn enemies so why should I be an enemy to the governor on account of the fact that he refused to support me?

Is it true that he didn’t support you to become Speaker and what did he do specifically which may amount to trying to torpedo your aspiration?

He has said so, so it is true because this one is a confessional statement directly from his mouth. He has said so and therefore I am not the one saying he didn’t support me. But he told the whole world that he refused to support me and that is why I was angry with him. However, that is not the basis of our anger. God gives leadership, to be candid, everyone in Bauchi will tell you the circumstance under which the governor emerged during the primaries. God used human beings and I am happy to say that I am one of them. In fact, that is why these issues have lingered for this long without me saying anything because my fear has always been that if he fails, I must account to the people of Bauchi because I gave my words and went with him, campaigned with him and told everyone that cared to listen that this is a credible alternative to what we had then.

Did you know him very well before then?

Let me tell you what really happened. To be candid, from day one, he wasn’t my candidate. Everyone knows that in Bauchi. There was nothing he didn’t do before the primaries, but I refused to see him, because he wasn’t my candidate. But circumstances led us. He became our candidate on account of the fact that we were just angry with the candidate the institutions in Bauchi were promoting. I had to take the same Dr. Sani Abdu to see the main candidate that our traditional rulers and the institutions in Bauchi, everyone was supporting. Apparently we blamed him a lot because obviously he had already formed his government. He had an association within the APC known as progressive circle and they had their SSG, commissioners, etc. He was already behaving as if he had become the governor, without us, so we now said if we go with this man what will be our fate in this movement? Because sometimes you have to look at things from the perspectives of how interests will be accommodated in politics. And more so he was alleged to be sponsoring people against us and I had gone to tell him clearly that these are your people, they are in your campaign structure, if we must work together then you have to get your boys to stop running against three persons specifically that is myself, the senator now and the member from Tafawa Balewa, but that didn’t happen. So, it was only on the day of the primary elections that I now sought from the APC elders from my zone that if they are not going for this man that everybody wanted in Bauchi, even traditional rulers have said this was the person they wanted who of the remaining candidates do we go for? We now shifted support from the candidate everybody wanted, to say we would support M. A Abubakar to be governor, as against the man that everybody wanted and he knew that. Everyone in Bauchi knew that. In fact, all the elders were looking for me, but I dodged them, it can be confirmed. I didn’t see them until after the primaries to go and repent. So, everyone now tells me they are holding me responsible for what is happening in Bauchi. They told me that clearly. But the point is I never interacted with him, I knew him from far and didn’t know who he was.

You said that when you were preparing for election you had this fund raising event and something happened there that made you begin to have doubts about him. What was it?

Well, I know that as journalist that may be the only area that interests you, but , I will leave that one until I have an opportunity to talk to our people in Bauchi State and certainly that opportunity will come, but I don’t want to probe that further. Like I said, everyone was there; all the senators and members of the House of Reps, the governor and his deputy were all at that meeting and we all know what happened, it was not a fund raising event. We didn’t have an explanation on some issues that needed to be accounted for, even though the whole thing was to favour him. So, that gave me my first baptism of fear about him, that I hope that we have not made a mistake and to be candid, as soon as the government was formed that was the blunder that we started with. A loan of N4 billion was taken and as you know for you to take a loan it requires the resolution of the state House of Assembly and that resolution has to be passed by the state executive council. The executive council had not been formed and there was no resolution of the state House of Assembly, but a forged resolution was procured. The matter is in court so you can quote it anywhere, it is not something that will make someone sue you for libel. Who passed the resolution on the floor of the House of Assembly? Was it ever debated? Then N4 billion was taken with no explanation and we ran in this election based on the Buhari principles, that we would be transparent to everybody. As a matter of fact, if you listen to our campaign and the promises of the governor, he said clearly that every kobo that accrues to Bauchi, he would first of all tell the people that this is how much I have and this is how I intend to spend it. It’s there on radio and everywhere but is that the case now? Nobody knew what the N4 billion was used for which was procured by a fake or a forged resolution of the State House of Assembly. We have all the records of sittings of the Assembly there was never a time the matter was even mentioned let alone debated and then a resolution passed, never, it didn’t happened. Then it was after that we started hearing lots of things.

Last week, when you said the basis of your disagreement with the governor is due to the fact that he is not delivering the dividends of democracy and they replied that you are not in a position to say this because you don’t go home, that you are out of touch. Why are you staying away from your state?

I was elected to work in Abuja, not in Bauchi, they were elected to work in Bauchi, so if I’m seen more often in Bauchi, then it means that I’m not doing my work. If they see me more at home and not in Abuja they should query me, the other way round, if we see them more in Abuja than Bauchi we should query them. Unfortunately, that is the case now, they work more in Abuja, maybe they want me to go back and take over their responsibilities. To be candid, it’s not my responsibility to be home every day or every week, because I work in Abuja. To claim that because I’m in Abuja, I don’t know what is going on at home, is to engage in acts of denial; I have my parents, my aides and people at home, so if anything is going on in Bauchi I must know, I have aides who work with me in the National Assembly here who go home every week and they feed me, members go home, as a Speaker, you have the entire nation as your constituency, perhaps as a governor you can say I have a domain, I don’t have to go anywhere else, unless I want to, but in my own case I don’t have that luxury. If a member is empowering his constituents in Lagos, you’re expected to be there, if you’re invited, you just have to go there to provide him support, if the event is in Kano, you just have to go, so you find out that virtually every weekend, those who watch TV or are on social media, they will see me there. It’s part of the responsibility of doing my job, sometimes they offer chieftaincy titles when you go as a gesture to show that you were there. So it’s not a job that gives you that latitude to say that every week, you must be in Bauchi, to check what is going on, that is why I don’t see my job as a class monitor, to always go see what the governor is doing. I want them to shame me, but I cannot be shamed by being branded an absentee legislator, for goodness sake, I’m not a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly. Once you watch proceedings in the National Assembly and you don’t see me that is when you can say I’ve absented myself. So, if they want to come and work with us in Abuja, let them leave what they are doing and come, if they want us to take over what they are doing and help our people, so that they can see us every day in Bauchi, fine and good. The thing is that our people said you go to Abuja and they said you we trust you to handle our affairs in Bauchi and we have feedback constantly, anything good doesn’t hide itself. So, if they have projects that we have not seen, let the say these are the jobs, these are the contractors, these are the amounts for which the jobs were done; until that is done, we are just resorting to primitive instincts.

Do you have plans to contest 2019 governorship as alleged by the state government?

No, I don’t have that issue, and I cannot fight because I want to be somebody. The people in my constituency will tell you, even the man who literally dragged me into politics will tell you, I never wanted to be a politician, as a matter of fact, even as we speak I always say that politics has restrained me and I’m not living to my full potentials. So this being governor of Bauchi is not on my agenda at all, I can tell you this. Well, politics is there, you can never say, but it has never been on the agenda, but what I’m trying to do now is to perhaps lead a struggle for good governance in that state. Good governance has eluded Bauchi State, it doesn’t matter who amongst us will provide that leadership, I’ll support that person 100 per cent, we just want good governance. I want development and I’ll lead it and I believe that majority of our people will tag along with me.

Are you disposed to finding an end to the conflict or you see it lingering till 2019?

Well, for someone who literally closed the door to a Presidential mediation, closed and slammed the door against all efforts by the president to mediate, you can now imagine, who else? The President offered it on a platter of gold that he wanted to mediate, but the door was slammed against that initiative. For me reconciliation will come on it’s own if it must come, and the only window of having that reconciliation is for us to see development taking place across Bauchi State and see local government funds released to local governments, so that they can perform; pensions and salaries being paid, honour restored among the people, that is why we are looking for good governance.

You said you are going home next week?

Certainly, I’m going home soon. I’m going to flag off some projects that I’ve attracted and then we will address them. Unfortunately, they said we are not doing anything, but to my surprise they went to commission a project that I attracted, and they drove on the road that I facilitated over 80 kilometers on account of my representation. There is no single pothole on that road, it’s about 82 kilometers long and it’s a federal road that I facilitated as a result of my stay here, that’s the road from Bauchi to Tafawa Balewa. Everybody will tell you the state of that road before it was resurfaced and everything strengthened, apparently it has become one best road in the state, everybody will drive on it and still say legislators are doing nothing. If that is the only thing I’ve achieved, at least I’ve achieved something, but for the governor, we need to pose a question in support of the people who say maybe he lacks the motivation and love of the state to perform.

