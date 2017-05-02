Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I’m being persecuted – Sule Lamido

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido has lamented his detention by the police. He said he was being persecuted because of his presidential ambition in 2019. Lamido was detained after honouring police invitation on Sunday, and was still quizzed by the operatives yesterday. However, Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Alhaji […]

Why I’m being persecuted – Sule Lamido

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.