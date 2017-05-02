Why I’m being persecuted – Sule Lamido

Immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido has lamented his detention by the police. He said he was being persecuted because of his presidential ambition in 2019. Lamido was detained after honouring police invitation on Sunday, and was still quizzed by the operatives yesterday. However, Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Alhaji […]

Why I’m being persecuted – Sule Lamido

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

