Why I’m passionate about developing Aba – Gov. Ikpeazu – The Eagle Online
|
Guardian
|
Why I'm passionate about developing Aba – Gov. Ikpeazu
The Eagle Online
Since I became Governor I have been eating local rice and wearing made in Aba clothes to support our people. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on May 29, 2017 celebrated two years in office. To mark the occasion, he spoke with a select group of …
Ikpeazu pledges even development of Abia
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!