Why I’m relocating my ministry to Israel – TB Joshua

Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua declared his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel. Speaking at his church service on Sunday 30th April 2017, Joshua disclosed that he had just returned from the ‘Holy Land’ after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley. […]

Why I’m relocating my ministry to Israel – TB Joshua

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

