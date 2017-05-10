Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Is Bitcoin Gambling Industry So Successful in the World?

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin casinos started being successful in 2012. The 1st​ most successful casino was Satoshi Dice,​ which is a simple site that offers gamblers access to various dice rolling games. This surprising success sets precedent for the gambling industry. Since then, several similar casinos have been established offering various bonuses and advantageous opportunities to players. Some of … Continue reading Why Is Bitcoin Gambling Industry So Successful in the World?

The post Why Is Bitcoin Gambling Industry So Successful in the World? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.