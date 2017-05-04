Why Kanye West Didn’t Attend Met Gala 2017 With Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West was MIA from the Met Gala, reportedly because of Kim Kardashian’s bum-baring backlash, it’s been claimed. The Famous rapper, 39, remained in Los Angeles while Kardashian attended Anna Wintour’s prestigious event in New York, as West “just didn’t feel attending (was) the right thing to do”, a source claimed. Since 2013, the …

The post Why Kanye West Didn’t Attend Met Gala 2017 With Kim Kardashian appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

