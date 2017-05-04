Pages Navigation Menu

Why Kanye West Didn’t Attend Met Gala 2017 With Kim Kardashian

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rapper Kanye West was MIA from the Met Gala, reportedly because of Kim Kardashian’s bum-baring backlash, it’s been claimed. The Famous rapper, 39, remained in Los Angeles while Kardashian attended Anna Wintour’s prestigious event in New York, as West “just didn’t feel attending (was) the right thing to do”, a source claimed. Since 2013, the …

