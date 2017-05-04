Why Kanye West didn’t attend Met Gala 2017 with Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West was MIA from the Met Gala, reportedly because of Kim Kardashian’s bum-baring backlash, it’s been claimed.





The Famous rapper, 39, remained in Los Angeles while Kardashian attended Anna Wintour’s prestigious event in New York, as West “just didn’t feel attending (was) the right thing to do”, a source claimed.







Since 2013, the rapper has walked the star-studded red carpet with his wife. However, this year Kanye let Kim wife fly solo, instead choosing to stay in Los Angeles with their two young children.



According to a report, Kanye was a no-show because he’s angry with the reality star after she hogged headlines during her Mexico getaway with sister Kourtney and friends.



A friend reportedly told The Sun:



“Kanye has helped turned Kim into a fashion icon and he feels those pictures with Kourtney have made her look cheap, damaging her brand.

“He’s angry with Kourtney for seemingly leading her on, as she clearly revelled in turning their session into a photoshoot.

“Their behaviour completely detracted from Kim’s current standing in the industry.”

The source added that it was a “huge deal” for Kanye not to attend – particularly because of his close relationship with Anna Wintour.



While another source told People magazine that he skipped Monday night’s soiree because he wasn’t yet ready to return to the spotlight following his breakdown and hospitalisation late last year.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

