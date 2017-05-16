Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why local rice is more expensive – Audu Ogbe

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe has explained why the rice produced in the country is more expensive than the imported ones. The Minister gave the reason on Tuesday, while responding to questions at a Town Hall meeting in Abuja. Ogbe pointed out that one of the major reasons was that most of the […]

Why local rice is more expensive – Audu Ogbe

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.