Why Magu visited Rivers Chief Judge – EFCC – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why Magu visited Rivers Chief Judge – EFCC
Daily Post Nigeria
has explained the visit of its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu to the Chief Judge of Rivers State on Monday. In a statement issued by the Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday, he said the visit was not connected to any of its cases …
Ibrahim Magu EFCC clears air on acting chairman's visit to Rivers Chief Judge
Why I visited Rivers chief judge – Ibrahim Magu
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!