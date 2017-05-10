Why Magu visited Rivers CJ, by EFCC

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—against the backdrop of the furore generated by the visit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to the Chief Judge of Rivers State on Monday, the commission has said that the visit was merely a matter of routine courtesy and nothing more.

The commission’s explanation followed media reports yesterday that the Rivers State House of Assembly was considering suspending the CJ, Iyayi Laminkara, for receiving Magu during his official visit to Rivers State on Monday.

The report quoted insider sources within the Rivers State House of Assembly as saying that Magu’s visit ‘has put the CJ under pressure as it was wrong for the EFCC chief to visit the judge over any case.

But the Spokesman of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said Magu’s visit was not in relation to any pending case in Rivers State or any judge under the jurisdiction of the CJ.

Uwujaren said, “The attention of the EFCC, has been drawn to a report captioned, ‘Disquiet in Rivers Over Magu’s visit to Chief Judge’, which appeared in a newspaper (not Vanguard), of Tuesday.

“The report purports that the Rivers State House of Assembly is considering passing a resolution calling for the suspension of the state Chief Judge for allegedly receiving the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu who paid her a courtesy visit on Monday, May 8, 2017.

“It is important to state that the visit by the EFCC boss to the Rivers State Chief Judge was not over any case pending before her or any judge under her control.

“Rather, it was a courtesy call as part of Magu’s working visit to Port Harcourt, headquarters of the South South zonal office of the Commission.”

“Quoting anonymous source, the newspaper claimed that the lawmakers believed the visit had “put the Chief Judge under pressure”, adding that “it was wrong for the EFCC to visit a judge over any case”.

“It is important to state that the visit by the EFCC boss to the Rivers State Chief Judge was not over any case pending before her or any judge under her control.

“Rather, it was a courtesy call as part of Magu’s working visit to Port Harcourt, headquarters of the South South zonal office of the Commission. Apart from the Chief Judge, Magu also visited the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed.

Indeed, it is a matter of routine courtesy for the EFCC boss to visit critical stakeholders, particularly law enforcement and justice sector leaders in zones where the Commission maintains offices. Such gestures are not meant to compromise or influence them to favour the Commission in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The Commission believes it has a shared responsibility with other workers in the justice delivery chain to promote the fight against corruption and visits such as the one to the Rivers Chief Judge offers opportunity to share experiences and remind them of their responsibilities under the EFCC Act especially as it relates to the designation of judges to handle EFCC cases.

“Justice Laminkara is not the first Chief Judge to host Magu and it would be distasteful to malign her over a civilized gesture of receiving a head of a Federal Agency. Many Judges have hosted Magu without a whimper from any quarter.

“Before now, the EFCC boss visited the Chief Judges of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.

“At the Federal level, he has paid courtesy visits to the chief judges of the Federal High Court, the Federal Capital Territory High Court and the President of the Court of Appeal. These visits have not stopped the Commission from losing cases before judges under the supervision of these respected judicial officials,” EFCC pointed out.

The post Why Magu visited Rivers CJ, by EFCC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

