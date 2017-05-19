Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Mark Zuckerberg panicked when he found out the date of Facebook’s IPO – Business Insider

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Business Insider

Why Mark Zuckerberg panicked when he found out the date of Facebook's IPO
Business Insider
Facebook is one of the most successful companies in the world now, but five years ago it was dealing with the fallout of a disastrous initial public offering plagued by technical glitches. It turns out that CEO Mark Zuckerberg originally tried to
Mark Zuckerberg, wife choose 'rural Maine' to celebrate wedding anniversaryWLBZ-TV

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.