Why Mark Zuckerberg panicked when he found out the date of Facebook’s IPO – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
Why Mark Zuckerberg panicked when he found out the date of Facebook's IPO
Business Insider
Facebook is one of the most successful companies in the world now, but five years ago it was dealing with the fallout of a disastrous initial public offering plagued by technical glitches. It turns out that CEO Mark Zuckerberg originally tried to …
Mark Zuckerberg, wife choose 'rural Maine' to celebrate wedding anniversary
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!