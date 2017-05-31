Why Mercy Aigbe is in danger of becoming the worst thing to happen to her daughter – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Why Mercy Aigbe is in danger of becoming the worst thing to happen to her daughter
Nigerian Entertainment Today
As the Nollywood actress continues to fight her estranged husband though the media, her daughter is made to experience the blow-back and negative attention. Mama and her daughter. 'Mercy and Michelle; slay mama, slay daughter.' Just an example of the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!