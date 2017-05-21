Why Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband threatened to block all her fans – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Why Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband threatened to block all her fans
Nigerian Entertainment Today
On Saturday, Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry had posted that he misses his only child with the actress, Olajuwon. But with their marriage saga still ongoing, fans of Mercy Aigbe came after the businessman with comments about their …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!