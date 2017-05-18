Why Michael Flynn will keep haunting the Trump administration – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Why Michael Flynn will keep haunting the Trump administration
Washington Post
At the center of so many political — and now possibly legal — controversies of the Trump administration is one man: retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn. Flynn, Trump's national security adviser during the transition and for less than a month during his …
Flynn rejected Obama's offer to arm Syrian Kurds, something Turkey would oppose
Why Is Donald Trump Standing By Mike Flynn?
Trump Team Contacted Russia at Least 18 Times During Presidential Race
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!