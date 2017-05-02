Why MTN sacked 280 workers

MTN Nigeria said it had to disengage 280 staff because it wanted to delve into full Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital operations. An official who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, that the company would inject another group of new employees, capable of delivering on it new goals. The source said that the disengagement was necessary because of the changing dynamics of the telecommunications industry in recent time.

