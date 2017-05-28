Why Mulago patients will pay for specialized services

Patients at Lower Mulago Hospital will pay for the specialised services the section offers once it opens in October, Minister for Health Dr Ruth Aceng explained to journalists. The section of Old Mulago will remain open for free referrals.

Aceng’s statement was made in the wake of a public outcry after ministry of health officials revealed in parliament that the renovated hospital would not offer free services.

She said that Mulago hospital would be divided into two sections as clarified above. Aceng made the clarification during the NRM Manifesto week where various ministries departments and agencies explained to the public what Museveni’s government has achieved since it was sworn into power a year ago.

Aceng said that the government will bring in various specialized machines for advanced healthcare which conditioned the need for patients to pay.

