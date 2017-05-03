Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Muslims must support Wike’s administration – Sultan of Sokoto

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Saad Abubakar III, has appealed to Muslims in Rivers State to support the administration of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Speaking in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the Sultan urged Muslims to pray for the success of Wike’s administration. The Sultan said, since […]

Why Muslims must support Wike’s administration – Sultan of Sokoto

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.