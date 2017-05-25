Why Nigeria is finding it hard to exit recession – Udoma

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has blamed the oil-sector as the major problem that has made it difficult for the federal government to lead the economy out of recession. He said this on Thursday during a chat with newsmen in Abuja. According to the Minister, the slump in global oil […]

Why Nigeria is finding it hard to exit recession – Udoma

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

